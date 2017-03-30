Alberta opposition panelists frustrated by lack of specifics in child welfare talks

There isn’t a less partisan issue than that of childcare and keeping Alberta’s children in government care safe, according to Rimbey -Rocky Mountain House-Sundre MLA, Jason Nixon.

Which is why he and other members of the opposition participating in the Alberta government’s child intervention panel are frustrated.

The panel was formed after government inaction in the case of four-year-old Serenity was made public. Serenity died more than two years ago while in government kinship care.

Nixon said Thursday that the issue of keeping the province’s children in government care safe is close to everyone’s hearts, but he said panelists aren’t able to talk about details of specific cases to find out where the problems exist in the system.

“We’re all moms and dads and care about the kids in our community and at the core we should be here as MLAs and panel members making sure it can’t happen again,” he said.

“But if you can’t have the conversation about the details of what actually took place, how do you make sure you’ve put in steps that make sure it can’t happen again?“

Nixon said his concern is that panelists will make good recommendations, but have “no way to show accountability” for their implementation.

“We may be talking about some things that are very valuable within the system that need to be fixed but aren’t going to be able to put forward recommendations for the specific issues that got us here today,” he said.

Danielle Larivee, Alberta minister of children’s services, said the panel is currently in phase one – and eight to 10 week review specifically focused on the child death review process.

“Really, the child death review process is quite process oriented in terms of who does the reviews, what does that process look like, how much duplication is there, who is involved in that, how does it respect the family, how does it respect the caregivers, what does it look like in terms of timing,” she said.

Larivee said phase two will be looking at the root causes of the problems in the system.