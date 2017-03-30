Red Deer RCMP seize drone from STARS flight path

Red Deer RCMP have seized a drone that was flown near the flight path of a STARS Air Ambulance.

On the morning of March 29, around 9:25 a.m., RCMP responded to reports of the drone and quickly located the owner. Police seized a foldable Mavic Pro drone, which was flown near the path of a STARS helicopter making its approach to the Red Deer hospital.

Police are investigating whether the drone was in violation of the Federal Aeronautics Act.

In Transport Canada regulations, drone operation falls under the Aeronautics Act, under the newly-approved Interim Order Respecting the Use of Model Aircraft regulation passed on March 13. According to RCMP, violation of drone flight rules could put lives, aircraft and property at risk, and could result in fines of up to $3,000 for recreational use or $15,000 for commercial use.