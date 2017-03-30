University of Calgary, Students’ Union sign letter of intent for MacEwan Hall

A bitter battle is turning sweet at the University of Calgary as school and Students’ Union have worked on their relationship and forgotten their rocky past to come to an agreement on how MacEwan Hall should run.

The two parties recently signed a letter of intent detailing how the student centre will be operated as a legal battle over the building’s formal ownership continues.

“This document is around our occupation of the building, our responsibility the University’s responsibility in that new setting,” said Branden Cave, current VP of Operation and Finance and the president elect at the SU. “This is an interim measure and will stay in place until there’s a new agreement.”

Before the legal hubbub, the school and SU had a Licence of Occupation and Management Agreement (LOOMA). But in 2015, the union set out to have their 55 per cent ownership acknowledged.

This resulted in discussions, which eventually broke down leading to a civil suit, which right now Cave said is in the exploratory phase.

Mac Hall, which used to be operated by students, fell back into the school’s hands, but they vowed to run it just as the SU did, and keep operations as is.