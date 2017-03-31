Calgary Zoo bridge closed for good, as community bids 110-year-old structure farewell

The camelback bridge that connects Inglewood to the Zoo has taken out its last pesky truck mirror.

Closed for good, city crews will slowly begin to lighten the load on the century-old bridge before destroying it completely, which historian John Gilpin told Metro is much like taking apart a Meccano set.

The bridge’s history actually spans back to the 1880s before it was built. The town of Calgary was looking to snag St. George's Island and St. Patrick’s Island from the federal government to turn them into parks. But they were on a long-term lease.

Part of that deal was that the town had to spend $100 a year improving that land, planting trees.

“They had a ferry in there for a couple of years, but it got washed out,” Gilpin said. “So, by the mid-1890s they were saying ‘gee we’re spending $100 a year on improving an island that no one can get to’ so they negotiated an agreement with the federal government.”

Instead of spending that $100 a year, the town invested it, and the agreement was that once they had enough to build a bridge the island would be theirs to keep.

And in 1908 the bridge was built.

LJ Robertson is the Inglewood Community Association planner. For her, and the rest of the community, laying the bridge to rest isn’t a joyous occasion – it’s an end of an era.

“Most of the community’s life, the bridge has been part of that,” Robertson said. “Just the way it had to evolve from the horse and buggy…it wasn’t wide enough to accommodate some vehicles and there was just a treasure trove of broken off mirrors all the way along.”

She laughed, noting the bridge itself was chronicling history, and of course reminding new-age Calgary where the community came from.

The community, which has been lucky to have three of the city’s oldest bridges nearby, was hoping to keep the gateway as a pedestrian crossing. But after careful examination from the city, it’s became clear that’s not possible. The bridge is beyond repair – and that’s a hard pill to swallow for the neighbourhood that prides itself on being the city’s historic gem.

Robertson described herself as having gone through all the stages of grief already, for a whole year, as the city’s project to replace the ailing piece of infrastructure chugged along.

She and other members of the community aren’t pleased with the new bridge design; it’s much more understated than what they had in place, and isn’t the entrance into the community that was hoped for. Robertson called it “terribly generic.”

“The camelback stretcher is quite majestic, it serves as a visual gateway both onto the island and into Inglewood,” Robertson said. “When you’re driving by it you can’t miss it…we’re hoping that can be reflected in the commemoration project.”

But closure for the community might come in the form of a public art piece, and commemoration, laced into one. Artist Brandon Vickerd has been chosen for the task, and Robertson said he’s currently asking residents about the bridge.

On April 22 the community will have a send-off for the 12 Street Bridge as the new lower profile bridge is being built next to it.

Bridge facts: