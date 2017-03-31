Family storms out as offender speaks in Joey English dismemberment sentencing

The family of a 25-year-old Indigenous Calgary woman — who was dismembered and disposed of after dying at her drug-dealing lover’s home — stood up and walked out of court Friday as the convicted offender stood up to address them.

Joey English’s remains were discovered in a wooded area of Crescent Heights back in June 2016. Joshua Weise, who is in his early 40s, pleaded guilty to the offense of offering indignity to human remains back in December.

His sentencing began Friday, but after hearing submissions from both the Crown and defence , Judge Mike Dinkle reserved his sentencing until April 12.

Joey’s mother, Stephanie English, said they left the court when Weise was to address them because she believed he would just spew lies.

“No. You know when a person is lying…This is the case right now,” she said.

Although the family had left the room, Weise spoke through tears anyway.

“This has been the hardest thing to accept in my life. I know I will never make it right to her family,” he said. “I was scared and very high and it was a selfish display of behaviour to remove her from the home.”

Weise said he hopes one day the family can forgive him.

In an agreed statement of facts heard in court Friday, court learned that Weise and Joey were “briefly involved” in a romantic relationship and had been doing drugs together on the fateful day early last June.

Weise left to go do a drug deal and upon returning found Joey dead, likely as a result of an overdose.

Earlier in the day four victim impact statements were read out in court.

Stephanie said she is lost without her daughter Joey.

“It hurts my heart daily to see the affects Joey’s death has had on us all,” she said. “Most importantly her nieces, nephews and children. I am constantly in surprise at the incomprehensible effects a crime like this can have on life.”

Both Joey’s grandmother, Patsy English, and uncle, Richard English, said the loss of Joey has required them to take significant leave from work, and has been emotionally , physically and financially taxing on them.

In their submissions, the Crown said they are seeking a sentence of 18-months to two-years beginning at the time of sentencing (not including time already served) for Weise.

Weise’s defence lawyer, Rebecca Snukal, told the judge that he must take into consideration how “minor” her client’s criminal history was, and that he suffered from mental health and drug addiction issues.

She said Weise had previously benefited from probation, and asked that the judge consider a shorter jail-term and longer probation.

At one point the crown indicated that Weise had referred to Joey as his “soul mate” to which the judge Dinkle replied:



“That is contrary to logic…how do you do this to someone you care about,” he said.

Dinkle said it’s unlikely the family and friends affected by this crime will ever be happy with his decision.

“I am not the creator I cannot make that decision. We want justice for Joey,” said Stephanie. “We’ve been let down by the justice system, my daughter’s parts are still in a landfill somewhere. We never had a proper burial.”

Outside court McCaffrey said this kind of case it one of the hardest that one has to perform as a prosecutor.

“You have such tragic circumstances and such a despicable act performed—the indignity of a young woman—and yet at the same time we are strapped by the law in terms of what we are allowed to ask for,” he said.