STARS helicopter brings Alberta girl to hospital after quad crash

10-year-old child is in serious condition

Metro File Photo

A girl is in hospital after an ATV crash in rural southern Alberta. 

On Friday, at approximately 10 a.m. EMS Strathmore responded to a call after a 10-year-old girl was injured near Carseland. 

It's not clear at this time what happened. 

The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) helicopter air ambulance was dispatched and flew her to Calgary in serious condition.

