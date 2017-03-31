STARS helicopter brings Alberta girl to hospital after quad crash
10-year-old child is in serious condition
A
A
A girl is in hospital after an ATV crash in rural southern Alberta.
On Friday, at approximately 10 a.m. EMS Strathmore responded to a call after a 10-year-old girl was injured near Carseland.
It's not clear at this time what happened.
The Shock Trauma Air Rescue Society (STARS) helicopter air ambulance was dispatched and flew her to Calgary in serious condition.
