Two candidates to announce for leadership of Alberta Liberal Party

CALGARY — The Alberta Liberals say two candidates in Calgary have stepped forward to run for the party leadership.

The candidates will be officially introduced after they get their paperwork filled out but radio station CFFR says sources have said they are Kerry Cundal and David Khan.

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse had been the only person to step forward to replace outgoing leader David Swann, but he announced on Wednesday he would have to drop out of the contest for unspecified personal reasons.

The deadline for candidates to file to run for the leadership race is Friday.

Swann says it should be a good contest with opportunity for renewal in the party.

Swann says a third person could enter from Edmonton, he’s not sure about their current status.

The party has a debate coming up where the people running for leadership will try to position Liberals as the only centrist, moderate option.

“We have been the alternative and it’s time for us to step up again and rebuild, renew and recapture the progressive folks in Alberta that want to be heard," says Swann.