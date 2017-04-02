Calgary Flames president says franchise would ‘just move,’ no threats required

Local businesses are hoping the Calgary Flames stay in the playoffs – and the city – for a long time.

In an interview with Sportsnet Fan 590 on Wednesday, Calgary Flames president and CEO Ken King said the franchise would have no choice but to move if there’s no new arena built.

“There would be no threat to move, we would just move, and it would be over – and I am trying my level best to make sure that day never comes,” King said.

The comments came after Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi called the CalgaryNEXT proposal ‘dead’ on Tuesday – although the final decision will be made by city council.

“I figure (King) was just posturing to try and get a better deal from the city,” said Todd Carpenter, general manager of The Cat n’ Fiddle Pub in Mount Pleasant.

He said having an NHL team in the city is undoubtedly good for business, and a playoff run is even better news.

“We focus on the local sports – we have Stampeders and Flames specials, so (the franchise is) pretty important. We’re busier on game days, especially with them making the playoffs this year, we’re expecting to be really busy,” said Carpenter.

On Sunday, King clarified he wouldn’t use the threat of moving as a negotiating tactic, but said a future move could simply be reality.

“The facts are we need a solution and if it is deemed that there is no made in Calgary solution we will have to make a decision at that time, which logically could include deciding to move the team,” King said in a statement.

Carpenter said the franchise and the city should split the cost of any new facilities, because both will enjoy the spoils.

“There’s enough economic spin-off that it benefits everybody to have the team here – not just from the Flames, but the concerts and other stuff they can host,” Carpenter said.

“They’d be saying goodbye to a lot of money, and disappointing a lot of people.”

The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) tabled the CalgaryNEXT proposal, which would see both them and the city cough up $200 million for a new fieldhouse-arena-stadium hybrid in Calgary’s West Village, in 2015.