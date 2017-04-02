Calgary synagogue educates teens, parents on human trafficking

The Calgary Beth Tzedec Congregation hosted an awareness session about the realities of human trafficking in Calgary for teenagers and their parents on Sunday.

“Human trafficking exists in every postal code across Canada, but sometimes parents don’t see their children at risk,” said Marni Besser, a human trafficking consultant with the National Council of Jewish Women of Canada.

Human trafficking is a $99 billion industry worldwide, and 97 per cent of victims in Canada are Canadian, according to Besser, who said the average age of a trafficker is between 20-30 years old.

“These are not dirty old men. These are young, attractive, adult men. And they’re Canadian,” she said.

The average age of human trafficking victims in Canada is between 12 and 14 – a vulnerable age for a young person starting figuring out their sexual identity, according to Besser.

“A lot of teenagers have low self-esteem, and these traffickers are very good manipulators,” she said.

Rabbi Joshua Corber helped Besser organize the event, and said he hoped people left with knowledge to make their communities safer.

“We need to start sending this kind of message more often, its an important issue to get people aware of,” Corber said.