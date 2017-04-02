News / Calgary

Cochrane RCMP investigating fatal motorcycle crash near Morley

RCMP searching for witnesses to the incident

RCMP are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred near Morley, Alta. on Saturday.

A 68-year-old Alberta man is dead after a motorcycle collision on an Alberta highway.

The crash occurred late Saturday afternoon, on Highway 1A and Branch Road near Morley, Alta.

Cochrane RCMP and emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of the crash but the man was unable to be resuscitated.

RCMP report that the motorcyclist went off the highway and was ejected. It is not believed that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 as they continue their investigation.

