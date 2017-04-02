MakeFashion Calgary 2017 lights up the runway

Next stop, India, China or Germany.

Another Calgary MakeFashion event is done, and the designs this year were so well done that many of them are preparing to show off their technology-meets-fashion work internationally.

Show co-founder Maria Hoover said this year’s response was overwhelming – and she was particularly proud of this year’s diversity on stage and behind the scenes.

While dozens of dresses hit the runway, Metro chose a few standouts.

The Matriarch Speaks – This dress marks the first time a First Nations designer has taken the MakeFashion stage, and it makes a strong statement. Designer Angel Aubichon modeled it after a traditional dress seen in powwows and celebrations. But instead of the traditional fringe coming off the sleeves, it’s a series of LED fibre-optic cables.

“I can’t even begin to describe how honoured I am to represent my culture – with my sister,” Aubichon said – gesturing to Rebecca Merasty, who wore the dress down the runway.

Little Dada – Model Carmen Ng quickly captured attention on the runway with a yellow glowing top, and a long silk train flowing behind her. The applause came when the silk train floating into the air – tied to a drone that followed Ng down the runway.

Designers Lindy Wilkins, Hillary Predko and Alanna Predko said many drones were crashed to make the dress before finding a successful program.

“We really wanted to de-bro the idea of drones and make it into a cool fashion object,” laughed Wilkins.

White Wolf – Models Katie Body and Sydney Pratte introduced the show’s breakout star – Bentley the dog.

The dresses are linked to Bentley’s collar, so when the dresses are close they turn blue – and when they get really close (enough to kiss Bentley on the forehead) the they change to a bright pink.

“Whenever I see my dog, I light up, so I wanted to make a dress that did that too,” explained Pratte, who also designed the dress.