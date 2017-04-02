The Calgary Juno Awards – one year later

It’s been one year since the Juno Awards bellowed through Calgary, and although the award show is set up show in Ottawa this weekend, locals still remember the harmonious week it brought them last year.

“It definitely had a lasting effect to Calgary booming music scene,” said Patrick MacIntyre, owner of the Ironwood bar. “It brought out a lot more people, at various venues around the city – a lot more people were exposed to live, original music and saw the amount of talent there is.”

The live music scene

The Ironwood was one of many bars and venues to host JunoFest, which saw local and national artist around the city playing back-to-back shows leading up to the awards.

Colin Canning, marketing manager at Commonwealth, agreed that it was a fantastic week, bringing in people who normally might not check out live music. Liquor licences were also extended during the week, so it was great for the venues who could keep things going later into the night.

That said, Canning noted that after JunoFest, there wasn’t a residual effect as far as more people coming out to the bars every night – but many did find a new favourite (and possibly local) band or two to listen to.

According to Cassandra McAuley, director of Tourism Calgary, the Junos brought about a $10 million impact to the city during the week they were here. Along with big events like the National Music Centre opening, the Junos led to 2016 being branded the year of music in Calgary.

“It’s an important cultural piece for the country, and as it travels around to other cities, it’s something we’d definitely look at hosting again,” McAuley said. The Junos have only been hosted twice in Calgary now, first in 2008 and then in 2016.

More than economic impact, the Junos also helped one young Calgarian grow on her path in music.

The girl who played with Lights

High school student Sam Spensley was chosen to perform one stage with Juno award winning artist Lights, in front of the packed stadium of 12,000 people – while being broadcast live across the country.

A year later, she’s still with the Legacy Children’s Foundation, who helped her get the Juno gig, and the event has changed her life.

“I think it’s definitely been a huge wakeup call,” she said. “If I want things I really have to work for them. My grades have done a complete flip. I went from failing most of my classes to – I have about an 80 per cent average now.”

She’s still playing music, learning and applying herself through workshops and writing.