Calgary online voter registration glitch has city working on overdrive

Technical difficulties aside, the city’s census and voter registration system is back up and running.

On Saturday, the city’s first online voter registration run went awry when a glitch allowed people to submit their census information but brought up an error code when users tried to submit their voter registration.

The city has done an online census since 2015, but this is the first election where voters can register on the web.

“The glitch was a little bit unusual,” said Paul Denys, Leader of Election and Census with the City of Calgary.

“For an unknown reason, the code was not verifying the voter registration component.”

It may have affected 3,000 people. According to Denys, they’ve all contacted the office and are now being entered into the registration system manually by city staff.

After restarting the system the glitch fixed itself.

“We’re monitoring it very closely to ensure both pieces of the information being submitted are in fact going through,” Denys said. “We have staff on it currently monitoring it by the minute as we proceed”

Denys said it’s a lot of work, but the information is important and the city will do its due diligence to make sure that data comes through.

So far, 25,000 citizens have completed their census and registration information.

Currently, five communities are ahead of the rest with the top number of respondents: Panorama, Edgemont, Cranston, Evergreen and Signal Hill.