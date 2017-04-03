Calgary rideshare company thinks call-in service could increase safety

One of Calgary’s Transportation Network Companies believes with a few tweaks, it could become safer for customers.

This comes weeks after a woman, who stepped into what she thought was a TNC car, was allegedly sexually assaulted at her doorstep by a man police say was posing as a ride share driver.

Ride Please is lobbying the city to offer their services not just through an app – but over the phone, too, like Tapp Car does in Edmonton. They believe offering telephone services can help customers, especially those without cell phone access, grab a safe ride home after a night out.

“All of our proposal that we put together that administration turned down just goes to show how much we actually care about the safety,” said Ginger Greenwood, general manager, The Driving Alternative Inc. “I’m quite baffled.”

In their market research, Greenwood said the public are asking for a call-in service when it comes to rideshare services. And she’s mandating her drivers to have ID badges and other safety measures like cameras not seen in the Calgary rideshare model.

But Chief Livery Inspector Abdul Rafih with the city said it’s unclear how adding a phone line to TNC services will improve safety – and it’s too early on in the new bylaw to make drastic changes, or add more pilots.

“It would be a bit odd if we went back to council and said ‘Let’s give this company another pilot while we’re in the midst of a TNC pilot,’” Rafih said. “I don’t see how calling into a service would enhance public safety.”

He said any consideration for additional tweaks would need to wait until the bylaw has been in place for at least a year.

Approved in 2016, there have already been several tweaks in the bylaw.

First to address the slow uptake in licensed ride share providers, the city offered a pilot to address licensing fees. The pilot model put the onus to pay on companies instead of drivers.

This brought Uber back to Calgary.

Next, Tapp Car asked that they be allowed to have decals for patron safety, and that too was allowed. Ride Please has them too.

Greenwood said she wants to add cameras, and tablets to the mix, to ensure her drivers aren’t distracted while offering services. Rafih said this isn’t covered by the bylaw, and there’s nothing stopping companies to implement these measures.

“It increases the safety for the customer because they know they’re getting into a Ride Please vehicle,” Greenwood said. “They can see the route, they can see everything on the tablet itself.”