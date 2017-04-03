Calgary Transit Union calls on city to prove cost savings in job outsourcing

Prove it!



The Amalgamated Transit Union is calling on the City of Calgary to prove that outsourcing approximately 80 jobs will save city coffers cash.



In a release issued Monday, the ATU stated their disappointment that Coun. Ward Sutherland called their campaign to save the jobs disingenuous.



“Instead of sharing with us the details behind the decision, including the due diligence surrounding the need for the level of service to remain high, and for all costs associated with the move to be considered over the long-term they have publically chastised our efforts,” read the release.



The union is challenging the city to publish a breakdown on how outsourcing the jobs will help save $9.2 million.