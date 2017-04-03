Flyers executive Hextall named Canada's GM for world championship

CALGARY — Ron Hextall has been named Canada's general manager for the 2017 world hockey championship.

Hockey Canada announced its management team for the tournament in a release Monday. Hextall will be joined by assistant GM Sean Burke, as well as Hockey Canada vice-president Scott Salmond and director of player personnel Larry Carriere.

Hextall was part of Canada's management team at the 2014 world championship and competed for Canada as a player in 1992.

The former star Philadelphia goaltender was named executive vice-president and general manager of the Flyers prior to the 2014-15 NHL season after rejoining the organization in 2013 as assistant general manager and director of hockey operations.

Prior to that, Hextall logged seven seasons as the vice-president and assistant general manager of the Los Angeles Kings, where he helped the team capture the Stanley Cup in 2012.

He appeared in 608 games as a player, amassing 296 wins and helping the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup final in 1987 and 1997.

Burke is wrapping up his first season with the Montreal Canadiens as a professional scout. His international experience in management includes serving as general manager of Canada's 2016 Spengler Cup championship-winning team. He was also part of two world-championship-winning teams, as director of player development in 2016 and as part of the management group in 2015.

Burke is Canada's all-time goaltending leader in games played (35), minutes played (1,991), and wins (21) at the world championship, winning two gold and two silver medals in five appearances as a player.

Salmond has been with Hockey Canada since 2001, serving in his current position of vice-president of hockey operations and national teams since June 2014.

Carriere joined the Montreal Canadiens as assistant general manager in 2010.