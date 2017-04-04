Guitar challenge and DJs: After-hours at Calgary's National Music Centre returns

Don’t turn the lights off just yet – Studio Bell is brining back their after hours night at the National Music Centre, after a sold-out debut.

On April 21, the NMC will be open late with live DJs and a multi-level dance party, stretching from the second level performance hall to the East Village skybridge.

There will also be a Guitar Hero challenge.

“We were overwhelmed by the support of Calgarians who turned out en masse to support our very first After Hours event,” said Adam Fox, NMC director of programs.

“With visitors dancing on multiple levels and interacting with our exhibitions and music experiments, we saw Studio Bell come alive like never before. We hope that Studio Bell After Hours becomes a monthly tradition for Calgary nightlife lovers.”

The NMC plan to keep the after-hours night going for the next few months.