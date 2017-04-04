Alberta NDP seek more input from citizens on Daylight Saving Time

Albertans should be prepared to turn their clocks back this fall at least one more time.

A bill that could get Alberta off Daylight Saving Time has been referred to committee for more consultation. They’ll report back to the provincial legislature in October.

MLA Thomas Dang has been spearheading the bill, and he said any opportunity to get more feedback form Albertans is a positive thing.

Dang said he met with officials from the Edmonton Oilers last week, and that they have concerns about how not taking part in DST could affect their game schedule.

“They do have concerns around some of the later viewing times for their games here,” he said.

He’s also heard from restaurant and bar owners who see how altered game times would be a positive for their business.

The NDP commissioned a poll that showed Albertans overwhelmingly support sticking to one time, and that a majority would like to remain on DST year round.

Dang doesn’t think this deferral will mean that a few special interest groups will override the will of a majority of Albertans.