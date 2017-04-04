Calgarian pummels Power Ranger on big screen

Power Rangers beware – Calgary actor Wesley MacInnes is roaming the halls of Angel Grove High School.

A lifelong fan of the franchise, MacInnes said it brought a big smile to his face getting cast in the recent reboot, which just released into theatres.

It also let him let loose his inner bully.

“Despite the fact that I really loved the Power Rangers in the 90s, I’m not nice to any of the Rangers in the movie,” he laughed.

“They’ve written the Blue Ranger as being on the autism spectrum, and I’m just a terrible bully harping on that, so it’s pretty gross.”

But to the satisfaction of the cast and audience, MacInnes’s character eventually gets his comeuppance, as part of the Blue Ranger’s arc through the movie.

MacInnes is often cast as the bad guy, but said the trick to believably portraying a character like that is using a bit of imagination. In his mind, the bad guy thinks he’s the good guy.

If taking on the Power Rangers wasn’t enough of a thrill, MacInnes has taken his acting chops to a new level, going toe-to-toe with Liam Neeson in Hard Powder.