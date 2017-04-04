Calgary municipal election stickers, transit tickets and more will cost $300K extra

Want voters to feel good about participating in the municipal election? Slap a sticker on em’.

On Tuesday, a City Council committee heard details about Calgary’s fresh initiatives on municipal elections to spice them up and help improve on the city’s 36 per cent per cent turnout.

“We’re going to try and celebrate voters and see how they feel about the fact that they participated in the election,” said Paul Denys, Leader of Election and Census with the City of Calgary.

The city’s returning officer is also taking outreach to festivals, hoping to turn voting for municipal politics into a party, or something that all the cool kids are doing.

Coun. Richard Pootmans was concerned about the free transit tickets the city plans on adding to brochures for voters to use. But Calgary Transit was engaged on the idea, and from past election data in Calgary offering a incentive would result in approximately 10,000 to 15,000 transit riders at most.

“Interesting,” responded Pootmans. “Just a logistical question, I have a single ticket in the brochure, and I take that to go to the voting station – how does one get back, do we only want to subsidize half the trip?”

Related:

But don’t worry, Calgary, the city has two tickets in the brochure, so you won’t be left at the voting booth with no place to go.

The city’s inspiration for the new online profile tool comes from Regina, where Denys said they are allowed to post a video and a short written platform to tell voters what they are running for and what they stand for.

Coun. Ward Sutherland asked if it’s possible to put up a listing of public debates on the city website, which administration said is possible.

“I have to say I’m intrigued we’re taking our lead from Regina,” Coun. Peter Demong said.