Get your tickets! How to score your Calgary Flames post season seats

Looking for Flames playoff tickets? The team just announced three ways you may be able to get your hands on some, if the odds are in your favour.

First round playoff tickets will be available online at www.calgaryflames.com/playoffs. Sign up there and your email will be entered for each game. Previous winners will remain eligible to win tickets for future games.

Those who have their names drawn will be contacted at least 72 hours before the game and will get 24 hours to purchase the tickets.

A second option is to try your luck with Sport Chek. To enter, check out Sport Chek on Facebook (Facebook.com/SportChekOfficial) and comment on the contest post including the hashtag #MyBetter.

Winners of the draw will get to purchase two tickets to a pre-selected game for $200.

Tickets are also available through draws at Co-op stores.

Visit individual Co-op stores for more details or calgarycoop.com/event-tickets/tickets.