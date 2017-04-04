Calgary Humane Society takes in 88 dogs seized in Lethbridge rescue

In a release issued Tuesday, the society said the 88 dogs were voluntarily handed over by the owner from a home in Lethbridge.

“Many of the dogs require extensive medical care and are being treated by CHS veterinarians and animal health staff,” a statement reads.



“Most of the dogs are also very fearful and therefore require extra support in order to feel comfortable in their new environment. Once these dogs have been assessed, receive medical treatment and have been spayed or neutered, they will be made available for adoption.”