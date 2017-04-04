Calgary man convicted of murder in 2013 brutal swarming denied bail: court

CALGARY — One of the men convicted in the brutal swarming death of a Calgary man has been denied bail.

Assmar Shlah was found guilty in January of second-degree murder the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird and sentenced to life with no chance of parole for 12 years.

Strasser-Hird, who was 18, was beaten, kicked and stabbed outside a Calgary nightclub in 2013.

Shlah wanted to be released on bail pending his appeal.

Justice Brian O’Ferrall of the Appeal Court says the evidence at the trial was that Shlah was directly involved in the swarming and repeatedly kicked the victim when he was down.

In a written ruling O'Ferrall says public confidence in the administration of justice could be undermined if Shlah was released on bail after being convicted of such a brutal crime.

Franz Cabrera was also found guilty of second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years.

Joch Pouk was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to seven years.