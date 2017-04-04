Calgary police plan for Flames playoff fanfare along Red Mile

The Calgary Police Service is excited to be a part of the 2017 playoff run for the Calgary Flames—but they’re also preparing for some inevitable fan shenanigans.

Staff Sgt. Clare Smart, public information officer for the playoffs, said Calgary police are looking forward to the Flames fanfare, and will also be ready to support the fans, communities, and businesses that could be affected by post-game partying.

“I would say 98 per cent of our fans are very supportive of us and our partners, but sometimes it’s the small group of people who like to escalate a situation. We know there’s that possibility and we have implemented plans to make sure we’ll be able to resolve that situation.”

Smart said the service has planned with their Major Events and Emergency Management Unit to deal with increased crowds, drunken debauchery and possible crimes or altercations.

“This is not something new for them and it’s not something new for our service,” she said. “They work diligently to work on large scale events such as the playoffs, Canada 150 celebrations this year, and even they’re looking at working over 360 large scale events—so we do have the resources in place.”

Smart said a business liaison officer has been assigned with the task of reaching out to businesses along 17th Ave SW —the Red Mile— as well as other pubs, bars or businesses who might see increased traffic during the playoffs.

“In the last week they’ve spoken to more than 160 businesses along 17th Avenue,” she said, adding that they’ve been spoken to about creating a security plan, as well as a plan for dealing with high volumes of people.

Smart said they're also aware of the challenges that go along with heavy construction along the Red Mile. She said they’re communicating with the city and construction companies to make sure all sites are safely secured and monitored.

“We have to work closely, and those are going to change daily as we move forward,” she said.

With the possibility of a head-to-head battle of Alberta between the Flames and the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary police are also cognizant, ready and working with provincial and community partners on a plan for how to deal with increased traffic, as well as preventing drunk driving on provincial corridors.

“We want to make sure the roads are safe for all drivers between the two cities,” she said.

Smart said a parking ban will be in place during all home games along 17th Avenue, and should the party pack pick-up and move to another location, it’s possible that road closures could occur in those areas.

“It’s a moving target,” she said.

One thing is for sure though—police will be cheering alongside fans at the dome and on the Red Mile.