Calgary schoolgirls report man masturbating beside truck

Calgary police are investigating reports of a man masturbating beside a truck near Alex Munroe School Tuesday morning.

Two school-aged girls told their teacher they had seen an indecent act near the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE while walking to school just before 9 a.m.

The girls said a man was standing outside a white truck while masturbating, and he made a vulgar comment to them before they ran into the school.

The suspect is described as wearing grey shirt and pants, and a grey baseball cap. The make and model of truck is unknown.