News / Calgary

Calgary schoolgirls report man masturbating beside truck

Police looking for suspect who was driving a white truck and dressed in grey clothes

Police say the man said something vulgar to the girls who later reported the crime.

Metro File

Police say the man said something vulgar to the girls who later reported the crime.

Calgary police are investigating reports of a man masturbating beside a truck near Alex Munroe School Tuesday morning.

Two school-aged girls told their teacher they had seen an indecent act near the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE while walking to school just before 9 a.m.

The girls said a man was standing outside a white truck while masturbating, and he made a vulgar comment to them before they ran into the school.

The suspect is described as wearing grey shirt and pants, and a grey baseball cap. The make and model of truck is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...