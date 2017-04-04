Calgary schoolgirls report man masturbating beside truck
Police looking for suspect who was driving a white truck and dressed in grey clothes
Calgary police are investigating reports of a man masturbating beside a truck near Alex Munroe School Tuesday morning.
Two school-aged girls told their teacher they had seen an indecent act near the intersection of Huntwick Way and 78 Avenue NE while walking to school just before 9 a.m.
The girls said a man was standing outside a white truck while masturbating, and he made a vulgar comment to them before they ran into the school.
The suspect is described as wearing grey shirt and pants, and a grey baseball cap. The make and model of truck is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
