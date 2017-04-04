Mr. Robotos: Calgary teens have eyes on the prize at FIRST Robotics competition

The past meets the future at the FIRST Robotics Western Canada Regional competition.

Teams of teens from around the world will be competing in the FIRST Steamworks challenge, where robots must perform tasks in order to build steam pressure and a series of gears and rotors in order to launch an airship.

APEX Robotics, a team of Calgary teens, and their robot, TOGGLE, will be competing in the regionals for the second year.

TOGGLE isn’t your stereotypical walking, talking automaton, instead it’s a 120-pound roving robot.

“It’s like a small vehicle,” said Devankur Chawathe, a Grade 12 student involved in the mechanics and manufacturing of the robot, as is a “human player” during the competition.

“In addition to shooting, carrying gears, going really fast, it has a speed of around 10 feet per second,” said Sav Sidorov, another grade 12 student and founder of the APEX team.

TOGGLE can also climb.

“Which I’d say is a pretty good achievement for a second year team,” added Sidorov.

After placing 13th out of 36 teams in the Calgary regionals last year, APEX Robotics won the Rookie All-Star Award, which earned them a trip to the FIRST World Championships in St. Louis.

“It was a huge learning experience. Obviously we couldn’t match them in skill and design, but talking to the other teams, being around all the other teams, we learned a lot from it,” said Sidorov.

The team also travelled to Arizona in March where TOGGLE made its debut.

This will be their last year competeing, as Sidorv and Chawathe are both graduating this year, but the two credit FIRST Robotics and the APEX Robotics team for influencing their decision to pursue engineering after high school.