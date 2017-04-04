Sentencing of Calgary cancer fraudster delayed until June

CALGARY — The sentencing of a Calgary woman who raised donations by pretending to have cancer and claiming she was a Fort McMurray wildfire evacuee has been delayed another eight weeks.

Jennifer Halford entered guilty pleas on seven counts of fraud last November dating back to the beginning of the year.

She claimed she had aggressive breast cancer and that she and her family had lost everything in the northern Alberta spring wildfires.

She received donations including gift cards, food, clothing, babysitting and beauty treatments.

Sentencing arguments have now been rescheduled for June 19.