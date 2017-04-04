Calgary Main Streets Initiative's first changes bound for council Monday

You won’t see a difference overnight, but the first changes brought about by the city’s Main Streets Initiative are heading for council approval on Monday.

Ron Goodfellow, director of planning for the Shaganappi Community Association, was heavily involved in the process for 17 Avenue SW.

He said his association tried to take a positive view of development, and there was a general agreement that the section of 17 Avenue between Crowchild Trail and 37 Street SW could use some revitalization when talk of Main Streets started.

“It’s really getting tired,” he said. “Some of the businesses along there are not doing particularly well, and the sidewalks are undersized. It’s getting dangerous to cross in places.”

The city held ongoing consultations with people and business owners in the community to come up with new land use zoning to bolster denser residential and commercial use along 17 Avenue SW. That re-zoning is what council will consider Monday.

Some pockets of density will be added to the blocks off 17 Avenue, while many blocks directly off the main drag will get new mixed use designation, which encourages both commercial and denser residential development.

Goodfellow said his association understands the city is looking to increase density, and they tried to leverage that.

“We’re looking for some trade-offs,” he said. “We expect that some money will be flowing towards 17 Avenue to get better crossings, street trees, wider sidewalks.”

Desmond Bliek, a city planner working on the Main Streets Initiative, said although sidewalks will take separate approval from council, there are plans in the works.

“We have secured permission and funding for some of the design work for that,” he said.

Coun. Evan Woolley said improved sidewalks will be part of the equation that draws developers to build on the rezoned land.

While it means change in communities to some extent, everyone sees the positive benefits from smarter planning.