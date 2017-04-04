Hometown artist Todd McFarlane spawns into Calgary Comic Expo

Calgary’s friendly neighbourhood comic artist Todd McFarlane brings his lead and ink to Calgary Comic Expo this year.

Although McFarlane rose to fame drawing Spider-Man, he’s widely known as the mastermind behind Spawn – a character he first created while attending Sir Winston Churchill High School here in Calgary.

This is the first time the legendary creator will appear at Calgary Expo.

Joining him is the original owner of the Millenium Falcon – Lando Calrissian (also known as Billy Dee Williams) will land as a special guest.

But with entrances come exits – Stranger Things Millie Bobby Brown has cancelled her appearance at this year’s expo.