'Living library' offers individual opportunities to address racism in Calgary

The Women’s Centre of Calgary is heading back to the books – “living books,” that is – for an upcoming anti-racism event.

The centre hosts a women’s-only social issues discussion group on the first Wednesday of each month. For tomorrow’s meet-up, the centre is creating a “living library” to discuss issues of racism within the community.

According to Sarelle Azuelos, social issues coordinator at the Women’s Centre, the event was inspired in part by the public’s response to the Quebec City mosque attack in January.

“We wanted to have a chance to learn about how we can actually take steps to combat racism in our community,” said Azuelos.

The living library “books” are women who are active in the community or involved in anti-racism projects, such as the CommunityWise Resource Centre’s Anti-Racist Organizational Change group, who advocate for policies that address racial disparities within the non-profit sector.

Cheryle Chagnon-Greyeyes, administrative coordinator at the University of Calgary’s Native Centre, will be one of the “living books” available.

“I think that’s the greatest advantage of the whole living library concept. You’re basically with a person one-on-one and you’re learning from them,” she said.

Greyeyes has been an activist and organizer for many local rallies and demonstrations supporting Idle No More, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and the recent Women’s March.

“People are always saying, ‘Well, how do you become an activist?’ You show up,” said Chagnon-Greyeyes.

She said people often don’t know what needs to change or where to start when looking at racism, and an event like this helps illustrate different experiences.

“I am Aboriginal, and but for the grace of God, I could have been a statistic. And I think that as a survivor, I have a responsibility to share truth and to shine a light on the darkness.”

Chagnon-Greyeyes believes that while the event may be seen as exclusionary towards men, that “it’s really important for girls to see women in positions of activism.”