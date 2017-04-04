Protest planned outside Calgary screening of The Red Pill
Facebook post invites people to a silent protest outside the Plaza Theatre
Protesters are expected to gather outside the Plaza Theatre as it hosts a private screening of the controversial documentary 'The Red Pill.'
A post on the Plaza's Facebook page suggests police will also be on hand for the silent protest.
The theatre at first cancelled and then reinstated the screening, sponsored by Fathers Rights Alberta
Feminists say the film promotes misogynistic viewpoints, while others are saying the film's message has been misconstrued, and should be allowed on the basis of free speech.
