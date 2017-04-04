News / Calgary

Protest planned outside Calgary screening of The Red Pill

Facebook post invites people to a silent protest outside the Plaza Theatre

An on-again off-again screening of The Red Pill will finally go ahead Tuesday night at the Plaza Theatre.

Protesters are expected to gather outside the Plaza Theatre as it hosts a private screening of the controversial documentary 'The Red Pill.'

A post on the Plaza's Facebook page suggests police will also be on hand for the silent protest.

The theatre at first cancelled and then reinstated the screening, sponsored by Fathers Rights Alberta

Feminists say the film promotes misogynistic viewpoints, while others are saying the film's message has been misconstrued, and should be allowed on the basis of free speech.

