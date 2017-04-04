‘What are they thinking?’: Residents angry company plans cell tower on Scotsman’s Hill

Another Calgary community is rallying to protect the city’s green space – but this time it’s a park with a view.

Smack-dab in the middle of Scotsman Hill’s famous view of the city, Freedom Mobile has applied to put up a cell phone tower community members say not only contravenes the city’s own rules on such structures but will set a dangerous precedent and endanger the historic view.

“You’re taking something so valuable away from all Calgarians,” said community member Josie Casale.

But the City of Calgary isn’t in charge of approving the tower, that’s the Minister of Industry’s authority.

The city is, however, in charge of getting feedback from the community and then sending a letter to the wireless service provider to express support – or not.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said because the city hasn’t been able to fight these towers in the past they’ve quickly “gotten into line.”

“It’s like trying to fight the railroads,” said Carra. “People on the top of Scotsman hill are reacting strongly, and their arguments are very cogent. When you actually dig into the regulations they try and protect view courses.”

Carra said the city shouldn’t take this one lying down, and the build is on city land, so he thinks they have leverage.

“We’re looking into what we can do about this, and we understand the arguments of the community,” said Carra. “We’re looking into whether something can be done.”

The tower is one of the most low-key builds Freedom Mobile said they’ve done. In an email Karen Harbin pointed out the tower will be integrated into a light post, and at 13.6 metres it’s the most “responsible and non-impactful solution” to serve current and future customers.

Carra said when he looks at what Freedom Mobile is proposing it doesn’t “read as invisible” to him.

Community members have other worries. Casale said it sets a precedent, and once erected, the mobile tower will be a magnet for other companies to encroach on the iconic view.