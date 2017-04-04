The political woes and community success of Alberta Theatre Projects

On stage: It’s 1979 and young Prime Minister Joe Clark’s government is in danger of failing, as parliament debates his proposed budget.

Off stage: It’s 2017 and Alberta Theatre Project’s is in danger of failing, as Calgarians rally behind an emergency fundraising campaign.

Fortunately for ATP, just a month after their campaign began, the theatre company has raised 86 per cent of their $200,000 goal.

Unfortunately for Joe Clark, the youngest prime minister in Canadian history, his government would only last nine months before being ousted by a non-confidence vote.

Alberta Theatre Projects

On March 1, ATP announced that it needed $200,000 to stay afloat past the next season. This was due to a shortfall in funding from corporate donations, which made up a third of the company’s budget (not an uncommon scenario for Calgary theatres).

They launched a text-to-donate campaign called Propel Us Forward, hoping Calgarians would help keep them alive.

“People have come in with small cheques and cash,” said Vicki Stroich, executive director. “That’s a real testament to us, that the community really cares about what we’re doing and our future.”

She said many have been giving whatever they can, and at this point they’re expecting to surpass their goal by the end of the April. Stroich said they will use the money, and the experience, to work on a new, more sustainable, model of funding going forward.

Stroich stresses the word resilient – to be both strong, and flexible.

1979

Flexibility, however, was not a word in Joe Clark’s repertoire. The new play by Michael Healey takes us inside Clark’s office, during the 48 hours before his budget proposal was axed by parliament.

“He’s certainly unlike any modern politician,” said actor Philip Riccio, who plays Clark on stage. “Instead of doing what anyone else would have probably done in that situation … to hang onto the power he had gained, he instead stuck to his guns and acted with a lot of integrity to put this budget to vote. And it didn’t go his way.”

From the office, famous political figures like Brian Mulroney and Pierre Trudeau come through to try and sway Clark their own way.

Healey wrote the play as a comedic observation of political idealism vs. political reality. He spent a year researching, but the presentation is more fiction than history.

“I think a lot of people will come and go, ‘I think I remember that fact,’” he smiled coyly. “Hopefully, sometimes, we’ll be able to fool them into thinking something they remembered from the period didn’t actually happen.”