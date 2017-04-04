Two people face slew of charges in stolen vehicle investigation

Calgary police have laid more than two-dozen charges in a case where a loaded handgun was seized along with four stolen vehicles valued at almost $240,000.

Police say the stolen vehicles were a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT.

Other stolen items included the loaded gun, drugs, a 2015 Rockwood Trailer valued at $20,000, a police scanner and 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs.

Police say they found two stolen vehicles outside a home on Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday. A search of the residence Monday led to most of the other stolen items, they add.

In all 26 charges have been laid in the case.