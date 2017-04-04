News / Calgary

Two people face slew of charges in stolen vehicle investigation

Calgary police recover four stolen vehicles, trailer, handgun and drugs

This 2017 Dodge Challenger was seized by Calgary police from two people in southwest Calgary.

Courtesy CPS

Calgary police have laid more than two-dozen charges in a case where a loaded handgun was seized along with four stolen vehicles valued at almost $240,000.

Police say the stolen vehicles were a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT.

Other stolen items included the loaded gun, drugs, a 2015 Rockwood Trailer valued at $20,000, a police scanner and 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs.

About 150 key fobs were also seized.

Courtesy CPS

Police say they found two stolen vehicles outside a home on Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday. A search of the residence Monday led to most of the other stolen items, they add.

In all 26 charges have been laid in the case.

Quinn Olson, 41, and Sarah McRae, 30, both of Calgary, are due in court Wednesday.

