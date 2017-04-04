Two people face slew of charges in stolen vehicle investigation
Calgary police recover four stolen vehicles, trailer, handgun and drugs
Calgary police have laid more than two-dozen charges in a case where a loaded handgun was seized along with four stolen vehicles valued at almost $240,000.
Police say the stolen vehicles were a 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT, 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, 2017 Ford Escape and 2017 Dodge Durango RT.
Other stolen items included the loaded gun, drugs, a 2015 Rockwood Trailer valued at $20,000, a police scanner and 150 Dodge/Jeep key fobs.
Police say they found two stolen vehicles outside a home on Wellington Place S.W. on Saturday. A search of the residence Monday led to most of the other stolen items, they add.
In all 26 charges have been laid in the case.
Quinn Olson, 41, and Sarah McRae, 30, both of Calgary, are due in court Wednesday.
