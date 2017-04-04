Wanted man: Calgary police searching for accused armed in home invasion

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Calgary man in relation to a home invasion where a shotgun was seen.

Calgary Police Service say the incident happened on March 6 in the 4300 block of 73 Street N.W.

“A shotgun was produced during the incident, however, it was not fired and no one was injured,” a statement said Tuesday. “Police believe the home invasion was not random as everyone involved appears to have known each other.

Bosco Kupazo, 22, of Calgary is now wanted for possession of a weapon dangerous to the public, breaking and entering to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon, and three counts of breaching probation.