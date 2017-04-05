The bear essentials: Alberta’s national parks taking proactive approach for busy season

Parks Canada is hoping hikers and campers will be smarter than the average bear when enjoying the great outdoors this year.

With the distribution of the Discovery Pass, allowing free admission into Canada’s national parks, it is expected that Banff, Jasper, Waterton Lakes and other Alberta parks will see a record number of visitors this summer – at the risk of potentially affecting wildlife in the area.

“Parks Canada has been in this business for a long time, and in some ways we’re world-renowned for our track record welcoming millions of visitors every year while meeting our obligations to maintain the ecological integrity of the park,” said Locke Marshall, visitor experience manager at Waterton Lakes.

Because of this, Marshall said Parks Canada is upping its manpower and online resources to keep tourists and wildlife safe within the park.

Steve Young, public relations and communications officer for Jasper National Park, said their Wildlife Guardians program had been expanded to run throughout the entirety of the summer.

Staff are trained to educate visitors observing wildlife on how to do so safely and without stressing the animals, “so you’ve got that educational component and that prevention component,” said Young.

Parks Canada is again implementing the “Bare” Campsite program, in which campers who leave food, garbage or pets unattended will be issued warnings and risk losing their camping permits.

Young said camping and wildlife safety brochures and online resources are available in several languages, including Chinese and Punjabi because “some of the visitors, their national parks are quite different in their approach, and they actually feel like they’re trying to help the animal by feeding it.”

“Don’t feed the animals,” being one of the most obvious pieces of advice he recommends.