Banff’s traffic solutions this summer all about communication

The folks in Banff and Lake Louise don’t want you to be scared away by traffic this summer – they have a plan.

Traffic has long been an issue throughout the park and within the townsites, but the Canada 150 celebrations and free park passes that come with it mean they’re expecting even more traffic.

Richard Dupuis, acting visitor experience manager in Lake Louise, Yoho and Kootenay, said they’re more prepared than last year in a number of ways.

This year, free shuttle service to Lake Louise will be extended from three days a week to daily, from the Victoria Day long weekend until Sept. 10. When that ends, there will be daily shuttles to Moraine Lake for the fall larch colours.

The big thing besides using mass transit, where possible, will be communication.

“We have a plan to better communicate to visitors how to best prepare and when to come, where to park, and how to get around – Those kind of fundamental questions.”

He said visiting in the shoulder seasons, early mornings and later in the evenings will help people avoid the crowds.

For the first time ever, the park will have a dedicated traffic management team. They will work with the Town of Banff, RCMP and emergency services to put flagger teams out when needed, and respond to situations.

Diana Waltman, director of communications and marketing with the Town of Banff, emphasized the importance of giving people advanced knowledge of traffic conditions.

“We collect a lot of data,” she said. “We know how many cars are coming in. We can look at the trend in the morning and figure out if we’ll be busy in the afternoon.”