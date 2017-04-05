Bill 1 consult ‘tight timeline’ problematic when making transportation plan: CBE

Transportation planning for next school year is stalled for the Calgary Board of Education.

Joy Bowen-Eyre, chair of the CBE board of trustees said although Bill 1: An Act to Reduce School Fees, is exciting for parents and the school board supports anything that will save them money, the slow start to consultations with the board has left the CBE at a standstill.

“The problem is that it’s difficult for us to roll out any information to families because it’s still in the early stages of development for the [Bill 1] regulations and the early stages of getting us specific information,” she said. “Until we can get details from government about how this does work, it’s difficult for us to make plans for next year.”

In an emailed statement to Metro, Alberta Education said “a phased approach” is planned to support Bill 1 legislation.

“The first phase involves the creation of school fees regulations by June 2017,” they said, adding that a first version of the regulations is “anticipated” to be in place before the start of the 2017-18 school year with a second updated version in place before the following school year.

Bowen-Eyre said in her experience it's usually better to have consultations before making announcements of this nature.

She said June is usually when their board has both their transportation and budget plans locked in.

“The timelines are quite tight in terms of what government is rolling out,” she said. “A school bus stop might affect childcare, a parent’s ability to get to and from work—so the earliest we can communicate with families the better.”

Bowen-Eyre said although administration was a part of the first general consultation meeting on Monday, the CBE has a meeting with Alberta Education next week to address specifics to the board.