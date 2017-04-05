Calgary Aboriginal sci-fi beams back into theatres for second run

The Northlander, helmed by Calgarian Benjamin Ross Hayden, is returning to theatres for a limited second run.

The film is a sci-fi led by an entirely Aboriginal cast. The came through Calgary during its first theatrical run in October, and has proven to be a big enough hit that the producers behind the film and gearing up to bring it back later this month.

And not only in Calgary – Northlander is hitting seven major Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Montreal and Toronto.

“It’s really nice to see, on a national level, that Telefilm Canada is proud to support a different kind of science fiction,” said Hayden. “Indigenous futures is a really unique genre of science fiction, there’s many new stories to be told and it’s great to see a strong response throughout the country.”

The film is based Metis leader Louis Riel.

But instead of setting The Northlander in the 1880s, Hayden flings history forward to the year 2961, to a dust-swept landscape where danger and death lingers in every shadow.

The hero of Northlander is a hunter named Cygnus who is called to rise above his duty when food and water become scarce. His voyage across the landscape – filmed in Drumheller’s badlands – brings him into contact with the heretics, who represent the historic colonials.

Hayden brought to screen a fully-realized world, with a distinct look through makeup and costumes with blends historic and future looks.

In releasing a successful film, timing is everything according to Hayden. He feels that right now, the government and Canadians are willing to explore new perspectives and genres in ways they haven’t typically done before.