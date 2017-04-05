Having their voices heard: Calgary councillor calls Indigenous Policy ‘groundbreaking’

The City of Calgary’s reconciliation and engagement with the Treaty 7 Nations is about to become an official part of policy.

A draft of the first Indigenous Policy was presented to the city by the Calgary Aboriginal Urban Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

“This policy … recognizes we are the newcomers. We’ve only been here for 150 years, but our Indigenous peoples have been here for thousands and thousands and thousands of years,” said Ward 11 Coun. Brian Pincott.

A final draft of the policy will be submitted to council for final approval in the next couple of weeks.

Then, it’s a matter of finding ways for each city department to work with indigenous groups and involve them in decision-making processes regarding city matters and cultural sites.

“As a community, we have to include the indigenous people of Calgary, of Moh’kinsstis, the area, in our decision-making process,” said Pincott.

“We tie ourselves in knots trying to save a 100 year old building, but we don’t think twice about removing an 8,000 year old archeological site. They’re both as important.”

Informed by Traditional Knowledge Keepers from the Treaty 7 Nations, the policy will increase the city’s engagement with indigenous peoples regarding projects on the traditional lands of their ancestors from a cultural and historical perspective.

Pincott called the policy “groundbreaking,” but said the real change is yet to come.

“I think the next steps are really important,” Pincott said.