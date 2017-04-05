Calgary fire crews knock down car lot fire in the southeast

Several old cars and an ATCO trailer were destroyed in a late-morning fire in the southeast.

According to Calgary Fire Department spokeswoman Carol Henke, Calgary fire crews responded to several 911 calls reporting heavy black smoke in the area just after 11 a.m.

The fire had brought down power lines in the area, so ENMAX crews were called to shut down power locally.

The crews put out the fire, which had damaged an ATCO trailer on the site as well as 10 older cars.

Henke said no injuries were reported and fire investigators are now on scene.