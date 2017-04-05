Lawyer David Khan launches bid for Alberta Liberal leadership race

CALGARY — An indigenous rights lawyer has launched his campaign to become leader of the Alberta Liberals.

David Khan, who is 42, was born and raised in Calgary and has been involved in Liberal politics in Alberta since the 1990s.

He holds a bachelor of science degree in chemistry from the University of British Columbia and a law degree from the University of Toronto.

Khan practises indigenous law across Canada, representing First Nations government clients at all levels of court, including the Supreme Court of Canada.

He served on the Calgary Buffalo constituency board before running as the Liberal candidate in Calgary West in the 2014 byelection and in Calgary Buffalo in the 2015 general election.

Kerry Cundal, who is also a Calgary lawyer, will announce Thursday whether she will jump in the race, and the new leader is to be announced at the party's annual general meeting in Calgary on June 4.

"I want to build an Alberta Liberal Party that is focused on creating new jobs and a better economic future for this great province,” Khan said in a news release Wednesday.