Calgary police ready to take investigations off-road with adventure-style motorcycles

Calgary police are taking it off-road.

In a request for purchase put out by the city, the Calgary Police Service is looking for six new “adventure-model motorcycles.”

Insp. Ken Thrower said they acquired four of the bikes last year, and like them so much they’ve decided to build their adventure-model motorcycle brigade to 10.

“When you say adventure there are a couple things that come to mind, but why we’re looking at it is because they’re considered the SUV of motorcycles,” he said.

Thrower said an SUV has four-wheel drive and can hypothetically go off-roading, much like with the adventure bikes.

Currently, Calgary police also have 15 Harley Davidson bikes, which Thrower said “serve their purpose very well,” but he said there are many benefits to adding more adventure style bikes to their fleet.

“What we looked at here is that we can store more equipment, we can lock down the helmets, we can put radar in its complete case—it’s more versatile,” he said.

Thrower said the Harley Davidson bikes are quite heavy – around 900 pounds —and the adventure bikes weigh half that – maybe. The inspector said the lighter model bikes will allow Calgary police to take the bikes off city roads, and add to the force’s capacity to respond to calls.

“We do get a lot of calls for missing persons and with these bikes we will go into parks and laneways looking for them,” he said, adding the bikes can handle gravel, dirt roads, hop curbs and be driven through parks and grass

During events like the 2013 floods, Thrower said they weren’t able to take their Harley bikes through the water—another advantage to adding more adventure-model bikes.

Thrower said adding different kinds of motorcycles to the fleet is no different than what they did with their police car fleet by adding SUVs and trucks.

“This is just a version in motorcycles that adds capacity for us to get to certain locations and still do the same function as the Harleys,” he said.

For the foreseeable future Thrower said CPS will have a split of the two and then determine down the line if they’ll go to one style over the other.