Calgary protesters ask Canadian government to protect Syrians following chemical attack

Amidst chants, tears and silent prayers seen muttered on the lips of men and women, a crowd of nearly 100 gathered at City Hall on Wednesday.

The impromptu protest was held in response to Tuesday’s chemical weapons attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, Syria, which killed at least 72 civilians, including children.

Saima Jamal stood at the crowd’s helm and said that the group was gathered for four reasons: to implore the Canadian government to respond to the attack, to spread awareness, to share ways to help the victims and to show solidarity.

“It’s just shaken us to the core,” said Jamal. “We thought by now we’d be completely desensitized by what is happening in Syria, but then these fresh images of young, naked children getting hosed down and choking to death – it woke all of us up again.”

Monaf Alaqal, 21, arrived in Canada last year as a Syrian refugee. He still has family left back home and joined Wednesday’s protest in the hopes that more people will see the photos of the attack’s aftermath and pray for those affected.

“It’s breaking my heart,” he said. “If anyone can help, if the government can help these people, maybe more can be saved.”

Jamal said the use of chemical warfare is a “huge red line,” and is asking the Canadian government to put pressure on the United Nations to bring Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to a war crime tribunal.