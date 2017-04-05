Construction on Calgary's 17th Avenue starts this month

Years after the hypothetical wrecking ball got rolling, the city is ready to start construction on 17th Avenue on April 17.

The $44-million project will completely overhaul the strip from Macleod Trail S.E. to 14 St. SW, and the process could now take up to four years, according to project manager Logan Tolsman.

“We’ve taken a step back and worked with (the business owners) over the last little while to make our schedule better,” he continued. “What that’s resulted in is going from a two-year construction schedule to at least three, and it’s resulted in fewer construction zones and shorter construction zones.”

Construction will move block-by-block down the road, with full road closures for each affected block, but pedestrians will still have full access to the walkways and businesses.

“We want to make sure that the customer-base is not impinged in any way,” said Martin Halliday, board member of 17th Avenue BRZ.

“We’ve been working on this with the city for about a year. It’s really important to us to keep the vitality of 17th Avenue going.”

The construction includes rebuilding sidewalks, adding crosswalks, designing new traffic lanes and upgrading the underground utilities — some of which are more than 100 years old.

“Some of the lines are so old that they can’t even categorize how old they are,” said Tolsman. “This past summer we uncovered some old, abandoned wooden oak lines, and we’ve seen some bits and remnants of the old trolley system that exists down there … it’s time for a change, time for a rebuild, and make sure it can stay for decades to come.”

Construction fencing will be set up from Macleod Trail to 1 St. S.E. late next week, and that first block is expected to be completed by September.

Halliday said the BRZ is still working on compromises with the city, adding that he hopes they can get some funding for events to keep the area alive, but concluded that he thinks it’ll be worth it in the end.