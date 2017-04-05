University of Calgary research shows flu vaccine fared well in Alberta

Albertans flew through this flu season relatively unscathed.



Research from the University of Calgary shows this year’s influenza vaccine was successful 60 per cent of the time.

“We had an early peak of the season, and the vaccine worked really well,” said Dr. James Dickinson, professor of family medicine and community health sciences.

“If we can get it over 50 per cent we’re doing quite well. Our goal is 100 per cent, but at the moment, that’s not possible because we don’t have another way to make the vaccines."

The World Health Organization decides which strains of influenza should be included in vaccines each year, but Dickinson said it’s always difficult to predict what will show up.

This year, the dominant strain was H3N2 – a particularly difficult one to fight, according to Dickinson, who said the rest of the country didn’t fare as well as Alberta.

“Some (provinces) were at 40 per cent, some were at 20 per cent,” he said.

“Influenza is a wily and variable virus, it frequently changes in unpredictable ways. It might be because they had different strains of the virus.”