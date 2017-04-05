Making Sensitive Parts for $8,000 with Calgary filmmaker Brendan Prost

Brendan Prost will be exposing Calgarians to his Sensitive Parts for the first time this month.

It’s the newest film from the young director, and was created with a budget of only $8,000 – a labour of love and favours.

“Including begging, pleading, being completely shameless,” he laughed. “I’ve been doing these no-budget feature films for a long time, so I’m very mindful when I’m conceiving of a project to write it with the limitations and resources in front of me.”

This feature was written with three specific actors in mind. The film follows the character of Dolore, who is forced to confront her own anxiety and interpersonal fears when she finds out her best friend and current boyfriend have a romantic past.

Luckily, the imaginary manifestation of an iconic pop star floats in to help her out.

Although Prost and lead actress Carolyn Yonge are Albertan, the movie was filmed in Vancouver. Prost financed it himself, and asked all his actors to take two weeks vacation from their actual day jobs to hammer out the film.

Cultivating a fun atmosphere when you really can’t afford to do anything wrong was one of the auteur filmmakers biggest challenges.

“Creativity is a hard thing to cram into a really intense and stressful period of time.” He said. “To insist that someone show up and do their best work, in a 12-day shooting period, which is very fast and intense, it’s not exactly conducive to that.”

Luckily, Calgarians have been very supportive in the past.

“There are great films being made in your own backyard about the experiences in your community, about your neighbourhood, peers and the local subculture you have,” he said.