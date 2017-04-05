MRU opens new high-tech lab to meld psychology and technology

Mount Royal University’s Centre for Psychological Innovation is no Virtual Reality – it’s a cutting edge facility that’s opened doors for undergraduate students.

Wednesday, a ribbon cutting marked the official opening of MRUs high-tech facility. The 437-square-metre, $1.4 million facility packed with shiny new research tools for the post-secondary’s undergraduate students to enjoy is a big step for the institution as it continues to make the transition from college to university.

“We have a bigger research presence now,” said Anthony Chaston, PhD and assistant chair of the Department of Psychology. “This is one more step in Mount Royal making that complete transition to a university, where we’re doing top level cutting-edge research, and getting the facility that’s necessary to do that.”

Josh Stewart is a fourth-year Honours Psychology student who is working on his thesis, which looks at how virtual reality melds with psychology. The innovative research studies what happens to anxiety levels through the lens of VR goggles.

“Their investment in the technology has opened up a ton of doors and a ton of options for more research in the future,” Stewart said. “Virtual reality, it’s very new technology and there’s not much research into it, which means that you’re not taking other people’s ideas and adapting them, you have to come up with ideas from scratch.”

Chaston said it’s possible they will be creating studies that could inform future rules and regulations surrounding virtual reality like social interactions, or sexual harassment on VR.

And these aren’t graduate students with half a decade of studies under their belt, these are undergraduate students having opportunities to work and create their own place in emerging fields.

“It’s quite unique,” Chaston said. “We have a lab culture.”

In the more traditional looking lab, snails are giving researchers clues about what flushing anti depressants into our water systems could do to our overall health.

“It allows us to do neuroscience research, look at the effect of different drugs on the development of a foetus , a snail, stuff like that,” Chaston said.