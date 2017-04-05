News / Calgary

Life-threatening medical emergency diverts Air Canada flight to Calgary

A woman was in critical condition when she was taken off an Air Canada flight that made an emergency landing in Calgary Tuesday night.

File

CALGARY — A woman was taken to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition Tuesday night after she was taken off an Air Canada flight following an emergency landing in Calgary.

Passengers aboard the Toronto-to-Vancouver flight say they were over Saskatchewan when the woman went into medical distress.

A decision was made to land in Calgary where emergency medical officials confirm that the passenger was taken to the Peter Lougheed Centre shortly after 11:00 p.m.

The trip to Vancouver resumed soon after.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the medical emergency.

Air Canada has not commented on the landing. (CTV Calgary)

