Pro-pot activist Dana Larsen planting seeds of civil disobedience for Calgary return

In a bold move, pro-cannabis activist Dana Larsen is risking arrest again when his speaking tour returns to Calgary this Friday.

Larsen was arrested last year and charged with trafficking and possession with intent to traffic when he distributed free cannabis seeds as part of his Overgrow Canada campaign to give away 5 million seeds – it was the only city on the tour where police got involved.

Larsen said he bears no ill will towards CPS, but said he’ll be more prepared this time.

“I will have my lawyer’s phone number written on my hand,” he said.

While what he is doing is technically illegal, Larsen points out the irony in the system, in that bong shops are also illegal, and many head shops can sell high potency seeds over the counter – as long as the customer is aware it’s illegal to germinate them.

CPS issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying they do not disclose “investigative tactics or operational plans,” but stated simply, “We are aware of the event.”

Larsen said because of court backlogs, he doesn’t expect his case to go past its preliminary hearing next month, and that the justice system should focus on more pressing matters.